Mail-in/Absentee Ballots Sent Ahead Of Tuesday June-2 PA Primary

York County elections officials say they have mailed more than 54,000 mail-in/absentee ballots ahead of Tuesday’s Primary election. Voters are reminded that the ballots must be received by the County Elections & Voter Registration office by 8p.m. on Tuesday, June 2. For voters who would prefer to drop off their ballot, secure drop-boxes are available at York County Administrative Center downtown and the location at Pleasant Valley Road. Remember that mail-in/absentee ballots cannot be submitted at polling locations.