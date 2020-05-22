PA COVID-19 Update Friday

Forty-nine of the Pennsylvania’s 67-counties are now in the yellow phase, including York, Adams and Cumberland. Details on what the change means locally can be found at PreparedYork.com. Counties that remain in the red phase are primarily in the southeastern and northeastern part of the state. Lancaster County commissioners voted last week to move to yellow without an OK from the state. Later today the Governor will have an update on whether any new counties may move from red to yellow. On Thursday, Wolf said he could also announce if some counties might head into the final green phrase.

The state Department of Health confirmed 980-additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 65,392. The death toll rose by 102 to 4,869.

The law allowing restaurant licensees to temporarily sell prepared beverages and mixed drinks to go went into effect Thursday. SUch businesses that have lost at least 25% of average monthly sales due to COVID-19 restrictions, and that offer meals to go, may now sell liquor and one or more mixer combined on the licensed premises in quantities from four to 64 ounces – in sealed containers. The temporary rule expires after the COVID-19 disaster emergency ends and a business reaches 60 percent capacity. Pennsylvania’s open container law applies.

In Lancaster County, nine area nonprofit organizations have come together to assemble, package, and ultimately deliver 5,000 meals to families served by Meals On Wheels throughout Lancaster County as well as the Agency on Aging through their network of Senior Centers.