York City Murder Suspect Captured

The fugitive wanted for a York City fatal shooting last fall has been arrested in New York City. The York Dispatch reports that U-S Marshals captured 29-year old Marvin Butler Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx. Butler is charged with the October-25th shooting death of 31-year old Solomon Moore along the 400-block of West King Street. The victim’s cousin, 26-year old Devon Moore was wounded multiple times. Police say he allegedly engaged in a shootout with Butler. Both men have been charged with homicide, attempted homicide and a weapons offense. Marshals say Butler is also wanted by Springettsbury Township Police for allegedly selling cocaine. The suspect awaits extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Headlines

