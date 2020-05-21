PA COVID-19 Update Thursday

The statewide COVID-19 death toll jumped by 143 to 4,767 on Wednesday. Officials added 746-positive cases of the virus, bringing the statewide total to 64,412.

Governor Wolf announced an initial distribution of $51 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support child care providers around Pennsylvania. That represents about half of the cash that will eventually be handed out to nearly 7,000 child care centers.

When Adams County moves into the yellow phase on Friday Gettysburg National Military Park will begin to allow Licensed Battlefield Guide operations, commercial operators, and special park uses. The park will comply with state and public health reopening guidance which includes limiting gatherings to less than 25-people and maintaining social distancing. And the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board working with casino operators to set the minimum standards required to re-open their facilities. No word yet on when that might be.

York City officials say they will resume enforcement of the parking meters, parking lots, and operation of the parking garages located at 41 E. Market St., 25 W. Philadelphia St., and 15 W. King St. beginning Tuesday, May 26.

The pandemic has led officials to cancel the Keystone State Games Festival of Sports and PA Senior Games scheduled in Luzerne County from July 22 – August 2. Organizers say they will plan on several activities for both games this fall. That will tentatively include the PA Senior Sports Festival & Health & Fitness Expo in Lancaster.