PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday

The state Department of Health confirms an additional 610-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 63,666. The death toll jumped 119 to 4,624. Meanwhile, last Sunday, a federal regulatory change mandated long-term care facilities report cases to federal officials, and notify residents and families. On Tuesday, Pennsylvania officials released coronavirus data for more than 550-long-term care facilities in the state.

Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday vetoed three bills related to the state’s response to COVID-19. Wolf says the legislation violated the separation of powers and would have made other changes that go against the administration’s measured plan for reopening the state safely. The Governor says Senate Bill 327 would authorize counties to develop and implement their own mitigation plans and decide when businesses within their county can reopen and includes a provision that prohibits commonwealth agencies from creating new regulations, until 90 days after the COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration is terminated unless the legislature grants permission for a regulation to advance. Wolf says House Bill 2388 and House Bill 2412 would allow various industries to reopen in red phase counties.

The Governor has announced that businesses and employees in the real estate industry may now conduct limited business-related activities statewide. The state also provided guidance for the industry to operate in red phase and yellow phase counties.

Governor Wolf reminds residents that there are several public assistance programs available to help families overcome the economic strains of the crisis. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) Recovery Crisis Program helps with energy needs. The Emergency Assistance Program provides a one-time cash benefit to families who have experienced a significant income reduction or complete job loss due to COVID-19. And the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program is designed to help families feed their children while schools are closed. Residents can apply for the programs at: compass.state.pa.us.

Governor Tom Wolf has announced that Pennsylvania food distributors will receive more than $50 million of $1.2 billion in funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program. Money will fund the purchase of surplus milk and other dairy products, as well as chicken, pork and fresh produce from Pennsylvania farmers who lost markets for their products due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Distributors will work with food banks and other non-profit organizations statewide to get food boxes to PA families who are facing food insecurity.