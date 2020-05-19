PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms an additional 822-positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 63,056. Officials also added 87-deaths putting the total to 4,505.

Governor Tom Wolf offered thanks for the work being done by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the state National Guard.

Three teams from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now in Pennsylvania to assist with the COVID-19 response. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says “COVID-19 is a particularly challenging situation for congregate settings, including large workplaces, food industries and long-term care facilities.” She says the CDC teams will assist the commonwealth’s response in the hardest-hit areas. Dr. Levine says there are two teams assisting long-term care facilities and one team assisting food facility outbreaks.

The Governor has announced that providers of COVID-19 testing and treatment services will be able to be reimbursed for providing those services to uninsured patients through the federal stimulus bill.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says that starting today, all ATV All-Terrain Vehicle trails in state forests are now open. The opening was announced several days before the start of the normal season to reduce opening weekend crowding and provide more opportunities for social distancing.