PA COVID-19 Update Monday

York County will join 11-other counties moving this Friday from Governor Wolf’s red phase to the yellow phase of his Reopening Plan. Currently more than half of the state’s counties have made the same move. Some 24-counties made the switch two weeks ago. Last Friday another 13-did so.

State health officials say a county is eligible to make that move if they mark less than 50-coronavirus positives per 100,000 residents over a 2-week period. One exception is Lancaster County whose commissioners voted to enter the yellow phase even though their current number is more than double that. The majority of the commissioners believe that the metric is flawed.

York County commissioners urge residents to learn more about the coming changes by heading to the web site: PreparedYork.com

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Sunday confirmed an additional 623-positive cases of COVID-19, putting the statewide total to 62,234. The state reports 15-new deaths pushing that total to 4,418.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Labor & Industry has announced the launch of Pennsylvania’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program. The plan will provide an additional 13-weeks of benefits to people who exhaust their regular unemployment compensation. If you have an open claim but exhausted all of your benefits, the 13-additional weeks will automatically be added to your existing claim. If your benefit year has expired then you must submit an application online.