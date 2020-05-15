PA COVID-19 Update Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed an additional 938-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 59,636. As for new deaths, officials continued to reconcile data from the last several weeks. They added 275-deaths to push the overall total to 4,218. On the county level, Lancaster has had 2364-positives and 183-deaths. While York has had 817-positives and 15-deaths.

Commissioners in Lancaster County say they will move into the ‘yellow’ reopening phase Friday without permission from the state, even though they say they respect Governor Wolf’s authority and encourage residents to follow his administration’s guidance.

State health officials say a county could move into the ‘yellow’ phase if they mark less than 50-coronavirus positives per 100,000 residents over a 2-week period. While Lancaster’s current number is more than double that, commissioners say they believe that metric is flawed. They intend to increase testing to monitor the movement of the virus.

Meanwhile, 13-new counties officially entered the ‘yellow’ phase on Friday. Those counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland.

The Department of Agriculture has outlined enforcement actions that would be taken against restaurants offering dine-in services to patrons in violation of Governor Wolf’s March-19 business closure executive order. The first step is a warning. For example, the Round-The-Clock Diner in York County was given a warning this week after the restaurant reopened without getting an OK from the state. Restaurants in counties in both the red and yellow phases are prohibited from offering dine-in service and are limited to take-out and delivery options only. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says Restaurants are encouraged to continue only offering their services for carry-out or delivery.”

Following up on a protest last month, residents who want the state to reopen faster will hold another event starting at 12-noon Friday at the Capitol.

State officials say the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Recovery Crisis Program to help residents in danger of losing home energy services will begin on May-18th. LIHEAP will offer a crisis benefit and a supplemental payment for households who could lose electricity or fuel service. Utility terminations are prohibited for the duration of the Governor’s disaster declaration. Learn more at dhs.pa.gov

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will lift his stay-at-home order starting at 5pm today. His new plan will allow activities deemed “low risk” to resume, such as the opening small shops and businesses, curbside pickup at stores, limited attendance outdoor religious gatherings, limited outdoor fitness, outdoor work and “some personal services.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says that beaches there can reopen for Memorial Day weekend, but beach-goers will be required to adhere to social distancing rules.