A Lancaster County man walking along Route-30 in York County was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday night. The Coroner’s Office says 40-year-old Matthew Drzewiecki of Columbia died after he was hit by a small SUV at around 9:30p. Officials say it happened in the section of Route-30 between the Wrightsville exit and the Wrights Ferry Bridge. The driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene. The death has been ruled accidental.