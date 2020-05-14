PA COVID-19 Update Thursday

Lancaster County Commissioners on Wednesday voted to move from the current ‘red’ phase into the ‘yellow’ phase this Friday without getting permission from the state. The move would permit operations to resume for some non-life-sustaining businesses as well as gatherings of up to 25-people. But elected officials in Ephrata, Columbia, Denver, Marietta and Lancaster City say they oppose the action. The Commissioners say they will spend $24-million dollars on testing and contact tracing to track COVID-19 in the county. Governor Wolf has warned counties who move on their own that they could lose some funding and licenses could be revoked for businesses that open without permission from the state.

Meanwhile, Dauphin County Commissioners reversed course and have now dropped plans to move into the ‘yellow’ phase this Friday without an OK from the state. They did decide to create a Task Force to study the issue. Commissioners in Lebanon County met on Wednesday but they could not come to a decision on whether to move to ‘yellow’ without the Governor’s approval. The panel will hold a special meeting on Friday.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state has yet to set the exact criteria for counties to go from yellow to green.” it was just last Friday that the first counties in the commonwealth moved from red to yellow.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 707-positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 58,698. Officials also added 137-new deaths, pushing that total to 3,943.

Lancaster County has had 2325-positives so far with 172-deaths. Compare that to York County which has had 803-positives and 14-deaths.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Education has approved Pennsylvania’s application for $523.8 million in one-time federal emergency funds to help schools respond to COVID-19 impacts. Local education agencies can now apply to the state to receive their share.

The state Senate on Wednesday passed a House-approved measure that would allow taverns, restaurants and hotel bars who are selling take-out food to also sell sealed containers of up to 64-ounces of mixed drinks to go. No word yet on whether Governor Wolf will sign the legislation.

Another poll shows that Pennsylvanians approve of the way Governor Wolf is handling the pandemic. The Washington Post/Ipsos survey questioned nearly 400-residents and it was taken from April-27 through May-4th.

The York County Food Bank will hold a Pop-up Distribution Event this Saturday May-16th from 12:30-to-1:30 pm at the John Wright Restaurant at 234-North Front Street in Wrightsville.

State health officials also remind residents that may be suffering from some mental health issues during this crisis to reach out for help. The phone number for the Crisis Intervention Hotline is 717-632-4900. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. You can also text them at 741741.