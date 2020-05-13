PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday

On Wednesday, Lancaster County commissioners are expected to vote on a reopening plan to start this Friday without the blessing of Governor Wolf. The county wants to go from the Governor’s ‘red’ phase and move into the ‘yellow’ phase which allows operations to resume for some non-life-sustaining businesses as well as gatherings of up to 25-people. The 3-member panel will consider two multi-million dollar plans to be paid for with federal money. Meanwhile in Lebanon County, officials there have approved their moving into the ‘yellow’ phase with the OK from the state.

State health officials added 837-positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, putting the statewide total to 57,991. The commonwealth’s death toll rose by 75 to 3,806.

LancasterOnline noted that Lancaster County ranks 8th in Pa. for COVID-19 death rate per capita at 44. Delaware County is #1 at 71. Montgomery, Lackawanna, Bucks, Philadelphia and Northhampton are all above 50. Lebanon is 12, while York stands at 3.

Since the majority of the deaths due to the virus in the state have happened in nursing homes, Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he has opened criminal investigations into several nursing homes.

The Wolf administration on Tuesday unveiled a plan to begin universal testing of staff and residents in the state’s hundreds of long-term care facilities, which have become the epicenter of coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania. Officials are recommending widespread testing at any facilities with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. At facilities with no confirmed cases, they recommend testing 20% of staff and residents weekly.

The Department of Health also announced that they have distributed the investigational antiviral medication, Remdesivir, to treat patients in the hospital with COVID-19. The drug came from the federal government and the entire allotment will be shipped by the state to hospitals in Pennsylvania.

In response to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, PennDOT says that expiration dates for vehicle registrations and safety and emission inspections will be extended for Pennsylvania residents until June-30. PennDOT will also use your old picture when you renew your license or your state-issued identification card. The system to distribute REAL ID’s in the commonwealth has been suspended due to the pandemic. Temporary ID cards are available.