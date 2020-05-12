PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday

Governor Tom Wolf showed his ire on Monday as he reacted to word from officials in several counties including Lancaster who said they would not wait for the state to let them enter the ‘yellow’ phase of his reopening plan.

Wolf called such actions ‘cowardly’ adding that now is not the time to give up the fight against COVID-19.

The Governor says he cannot stop counties from reopening early on their own and he added that he would not sue counties who don’t follow his plan. But he did tell employees in the state that if they would not feel safe returning to work in the counties bucking the plan, that they could stay home and collect their unemployment benefits.

Wolf said that while he would not sue the counties to in his words act ‘illegally’ he suggested that they may not get some funds from the government.

The ‘yellow phase allows some meetings and non-life sustaining businesses to reopen.

Meanwhile, state health officials on Monday added 24-deaths due to the virus. That pushes the statewide total to 3,731. The number of new positives dropped to 543, bringing the statewide total to 57,154. Lancaster County has detected 2256-positive cases of COVID-19 so far this year with 168-deaths. York County has detected 784-positives and 13-deaths.

State Education Secretary Pedro Rivera has told lawmakers that it is “fully our intent” to reopen schools this fall.