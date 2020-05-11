PA COVID-19 Update Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed an additional 1,295-positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. That brings the statewide total to 56,611. The state also reported an increase of 19-new deaths which put the overall death toll to 3,707.

Lancaster County has detected 2223-positive cases of COVID-19 so far this year with 166-deaths. York County has detected 773-positives and 13-deaths.

Lancaster County officials say they intend to move into the ‘yellow’ phase of Governor Wolf’s Re-Opening Plan this Friday, May-15 even without permission from the state. The 13-Republicans say they would prefer to act with the Governor’s cooperation, but they will not wait to get it. Last week, Wolf, a Democrat, extended his stay-at-home order for most of the state, including Lancaster, York and Adams, until June-4.

Officials in Adams and York Counties made official requests to have their counties transition from ‘red’ to ‘yellow’ by the end of this week. Some District Attorney’s in those areas have announced that they would not be prosecuting any criminal citations that might be issued for anyone violating the current order from the state.

The Wolf administration responded to moves by Dauphin and Lebanon Counties to break away on their own to ‘yellow’ by saying while they recognize the pandemic’s damage to the economy, prematurely opening up counties, however, will result in unnecessary death, and not just the loss of jobs.”

Under health guidelines, the ‘yellow’ phase would allow gatherings of up to 25-people along with the re-opening of some non-life-sustaining businesses. State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says Governor Wolf’s ‘Red-Yellow-and-Green’ reopening plan will only use confirmed cases to make the decision. Elected officials in Lancaster County cited low ventilator and bed usage as one reason why they will loosen restrictions.

Last Friday, 24-counties in the northwest and north central parts of the state went to ‘yellow.’ Later that day, Wolf announced another 13-counties, mostly in the western part of the state, that could transition this Friday.