PA COVID-19 Update Friday

New reconciled data from around Pennsylvania has added 310-new deaths due to COVID-19 pushing the death toll to 3,416. State health officials also added 1,070-positive cases of the virus, bringing the statewide total to 52,915. Lancaster County has had 2070-positives with 161-deaths. York County now has had 13-deaths with 740-positive cases.

As 24-counties in northwest and north central Pennsylvania move from Governor Wolf’s red phase to the yellow phase Friday. The Governor has extended the April-1 statewide stay-at-home orders or red phase that were set to expire today out to June-4. In the yellow phase, gatherings of 25-people or less is permitted. Some businesses that were previously considered non-life-sustaining can reopen.

The York County Food Bank will be holding a Pop-Up Drive-Thru Food Distribution in Glen Rock Saturday, May-9, from 12:30-2:00pm at the Susquehannock High School.

The Wolf Administration has received approval from the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a plan to provide Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to students who are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals at school through the National School Lunch Program. This program, known as Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), will be temporary and is designed to bridge the gap left by schools closing and help families who may have strained resources due to the pandemic.

Governor Wolf was joined by Attorney General Josh Shapiro to announce the signing of an executive order that protects residents from foreclosures or evictions through July-10. The action builds on a Pennsylvania Supreme Court order which closed court eviction proceedings until May-11 and ensures no renter or homeowner will be removed from their home for 60 more days.

And finally, AMTRAK says it will require their customers to wear a mask in their stations, trains and thruway buses starting Monday May-11.