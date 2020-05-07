PA COVID-19 Update Thursday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 888-additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 51,845. Officials also reported an increase of 94-new deaths, putting the state’s current death toll at 3,106.

Lancaster County has had 2041-positives with 145-deaths. York County has marked 722-positives with 11-deaths.

Governor Tom Wolf announced the creation of the Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps, a public service initiative to increase testing and contact tracing this fall. Wolf adds that the effort will also provide critical new job opportunities in the public health sector. He said more details would be forthcoming soon.

The Governor has announced a program now available in Pennsylvania that will provide free N95 respirator decontamination to healthcare facilities, first responders and other eligible organizations.

Governor Wolf Wednesday signed an executive order to afford health care practitioners protection against liability for good faith actions taken in response to the call to supplement the health care provider workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Liquor Control Board has announced that 77-state stores located in the 24-counties set to enter Governor Wolf’s yellow phase tomorrow will resume limited operations.