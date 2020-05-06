PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday

More than 3000-Pennsylvanians have died from COVID-19. The death toll surged on Tuesday by 554 to 3,012. State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says the large number does not reflect a 1-day spike but instead reflects the use of updated and reconciled data from over the last 2-weeks. About two-thirds of the state’s fatalities have occurred in long-term care faclities like nursing homes and personal care homes.

Other state totals from Tuesday: there were 865-new positive cases detected in the commonwealth, bringing the statewide total to 50,957.

Locally, Lancaster County has had 2018-positives with 144-deaths. York County has had 716-positives with 11-deaths.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons announced on Tuesday that they hope to recall county government employees to resume work next Monday May-11.

Officials in Ocean City, Maryland say they will reopen their beach and boardwalk this Saturday. While people who visit the attractions are asked to practice social distancing, officials say they will not be asked to wear a mask.