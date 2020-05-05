PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday

Pennsylvania has detected a total of 50,092 cases of COVID-19 so far this year. State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine’s Monday update added 825-positives. She also said 14-new deaths put the current statewide total to 2,458.

Lancaster county has 1991-positives with 113-deaths.

York county has had 702-positives and 11-deaths.

Governor Tom Wolf announced that nearly one million voters have applied for a mail-in ballot for the June-2 primary election. Wolf says the easiest way to apply is to go to the web site: votespa.com.

The York County Food Bank’s Drive-Thru Distribution at the Emergency Food Hub along Haines Road will hand out food today from 3 to 6 pm. Walk-up distributions at the Food Bank’s main location along West Princess Street will be made today from 3 to 4 pm.

Since March-15, the state says it has paid out $5.34-billion in unemployment compensation benefits to more than 1.7-million Pennsylvanians who have been laid off or furloughed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lancaster Central Market has announced it will resume operations starting this Saturday, May-9 from 7 am to 2 pm. The first hour will be dedicated to shoppers who are elderly or who have comprised immune systems. Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and the number of customers allowed in the market at any one time will be limited.