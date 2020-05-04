PA COVID-19 Update Monday

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 3, that there are 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 49,267. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Today, the department reported 26 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,444 in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a statewide map are available hereOpens In A New Window.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 191,374 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 27% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 9,122 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,194 cases among employees, for a total of 10,316 at 492 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,635 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found hereOpens In A New Window.

Approximately 3,031 of our total cases are in health care workers.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.govOpens In A New Window.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out for a life-sustaining reason, please wear a mask.

Updated Coronavirus Links: Press Releases, State Lab Photos, Graphics

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-AlertsOpens In A New Window.

Meanwhile, Governor Wolf has eased coronavirus restrictions in 24-counties in northwest and north-central Pennsylvania this week. Those counties will move from the red phase to the yellow phase which will allow the re-opening of some businesses and other activities. Part of decision on whether to reopen is based on counties having less than 50-new cases per 100,000 residents over a 2-week period. Currently, York and Lancaster are above that mark.