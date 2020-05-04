One Wounded, Suspect Identified In Lancaster City Shootin

A 17-year old Lancaster City boy will be charged as an adult after he is arrested for a Saturday night shooting. Police say a 17-year old male was wounded in the lower back and arms while in an apartment along the first block of Conestoga Street. Officers say they used surveillance video to help identity the suspect, Johnathan Miller who allegedly fired into the residence through an open window. e don’t know the condition of the victim. Miller is charged with multiple crimes including aggravated assault and a weapons offense.