Now more than ever, millions of Americans are unemployed and struggling with the ability to feed their families, many for the first time. The COVID-19 virus doesn’t discriminate against class status or political affiliation – none of that matters. What does matter, is that our friends and neighbors need our assistance with even the most basic necessities.

This is not a typical disaster that affects just one area for a limited amount of time. Our entire country is in a crisis with no “end date” in sight. The increased need for food will continue for weeks and months to come.

This Thursday, April 30, we’ll join forces with Radio Cares to raise crucial funds during the Feeding America Emergency Radiothon – an all-day effort featuring your favorite artists, radio personalities and special guests, sharing stories of hope and encouraging donations to feed the hungry.

All funds driven by the radiothon will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which supports the 200 food banks across the country and in your community. For more information and to donate, go to www.radiocares.org.

If you are in need of food for yourself or your family, go to www.feedingamerica.org to find your local food bank.