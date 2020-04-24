PA COVID-19 Update Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 23, that there are 1,369 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 37,053. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The department is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to our death case counts. The state is reporting 1,394 confirmed deaths in Pennsylvania. Officials dropped 201-probable cases that had been added earlier this week.

Dr. Levine says Governor Wolf’s ‘Red-Yellow-and-Green’ reopening plan will only use confirmed cases to make the decision.

The Lebanon VA Medical Center announced that it has implemented an approved US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization to sterilize and reuse N-95 masks. Part of the process uses vaporized hydrogen peroxide for disinfection.

The Wolf Administration has issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of the virus as the industry prepares to resume in-person operations starting next Friday, May 1.

The Wolf Administration announced the launch of an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the pandemic. Get Details by visiting the Department of Health on Facebook or Twitter or their web site at: health.pa.gov