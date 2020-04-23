PA COVID-19 Update Thursday

Red, yellow and green. That’s Governor Tom Wolf’s 3-phase plan to re-open the state as the threat from COVID-19 eases. Wolf says the north-central and northwest regions will be targeted to move from red to yellow on May-8.

The governor says the entire state is currently in the red phase, which is using strict social distancing, non-life sustaining business and school closures, and building safety protocols.

In the yellow phase, some restrictions on work and social interaction will ease while closures of schools, gyms, and limitations around large gatherings, remain in place.

The last phase is green where normal operations could return but which may still include wearing masks.

Wolf added that some target dates could be postponed and some areas that re-open could close again if case counts start heading higher.

Meanwhile, Lancaster County has had 1326-positive cases with 86-deaths. York County has had 531-positives and 14-deaths.