PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 21, that there are 1,296 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 34,528.

They also reported 360 new deaths among positive and probable cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,564.

Probable death means no known transmission from a positive case.

The state has added trend animations to their web site which should help residents see how the virus has progressed in the commonwealth.

Lancaster County has just under 1300-cases with 88-deaths. York County has 517-cases with 13-deaths.

In a cost-saving move, Lancaster City Mayor Danene Sorace has announced the furlough of 38 full-time and 31 part-time employees.

There’s new life for the former Memorial Hospital in York County. UPMC Pinnacle has converted the South Belmont Street facility into a coronavirus testing site.