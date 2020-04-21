PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine’s statewide stay-at-home orders set to expire on April 30 will be extended until Friday, May 8.

“It is clear that our early and aggressive efforts to mitigate this spread of this highly contagious and deadly virus are working. While we begin to seek ways to move forward, it’s imperative that we continue to take strong precautions to protect Pennsylvanians and ensure that our health care system is not overwhelmed,” Wolf said. “I am so proud of this commonwealth and the resilience of my fellow Pennsylvanians, and I urge you to continue to stay calm and stay home so that we can all stay safe.”

“We are starting to see a downward trend in the number of positive cases throughout the state, which is definitely encouraging,” Dr. Levine said. “We need to proceed carefully to make sure the strides we’ve made in combating this virus continue to move forward. Extending our statewide order until May 8 will ensure that we don’t overwhelm our health system, while helping our economy to recover.”

Non-life-sustaining physical business closures remain in effect and all life-sustaining businesses and state services will continue.

Individuals are permitted to leave their residences for tasks essential to maintaining health and safety.

A rally to end the end the quarantine was held at the state capitol Monday. A crowd estimated at about 2,000, and most of them did not follow social distancing nor did they wear a mask. Some attendees say the event was not about COVID-19, but rather about restarting the state’s economy.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 948-additional positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 33,232. Officials added 92 new deaths to push the death toll in the commonwealth to 1,204.

Governor Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 841 today that helps local communities and businesses respond to the COVID-19 emergency and protect the public. The bill provides flexibility on property tax deadlines, allows remote public meetings and notarization of documents so online vehicle sales can resume. The governor vetoed Senate Bill 613.

In a veto message, Wolf said, “This is not an easy decision, but it is the right course for Pennsylvania. Reopening tens of thousands of businesses too early will only increase the spread of the virus, place more lives at risk, increase the death tolls, and extend the length of the economic hardships created by the pandemic.”