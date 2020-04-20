PA COVID-19 Update Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,215-additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 32,284.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine also added 276-deaths which brings the statewide total to 1,112.

Dr. Levine noted the jump comes as epidemiologists finish investigations into probable cases of the virus over several weeks.

Shoppers at retail stores including supermarkets, along with their employees are now required to wear face coverings or masks.

Pennsylvania’s self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, and others not eligible for regular unemployment compensation can begin filing claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits. Learn more at: uc.pa.gov

Governor Wolf has announced nearly $16 million in funding for 18-food banks in Pennsylvania.

Many state liquor stores will begin curbside pickup starting Monday, April-20. Select stores will take a limited number of orders by phone daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence that COVID-19 is spreading through mail or parcels.