PA COVID-19 Update Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,245-additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 27,735. They reported 60 new deaths pushing the current death toll at 707.

Lancaster County has 970-positive cases of COVID-19 with 33-deaths according to state health officials. Meanwhile, York County has 393-positives and 4-total deaths.

Remember, starting this Sunday (4/19), shoppers at retail stores including supermarkets, along with their employees will be required to wear facer coverings or masks. However, pediatricians warn parents to never put a mask on a baby.

The York County Food Bank reminds residents that they have emergency food assistance for those currently in need. Anyone struggling to buy groceries now may attend the Food Bank’s Drive-Thru Distribution at the emergency food hub along Haines Road on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 pm. Walk-up distributions are made on Tuesdays from 3 to 4 pm at the Food Bank’s main location along West Princess Street.

Officials at the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board say they have expanded capacity to fulfill e-commerce orders at their web site: finewineandgoodspirits.com