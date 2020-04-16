PA COVID-19 Update Thursday

The curve is flattening but the number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continues to grow. The state Department of Health SAYS there are 1,145 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 26,490. The death toll in the commonwealth rose by 63 to 647.

Governor Tom Wolf announced that Dr. Rachel Levine, under her authority as Secretary of the Department of Health to take any disease control measure appropriate to protect the public from the spread of infectious disease, signed an order directing protections for critical workers who are employed at businesses that are authorized to maintain in-person operations during the COVID-19 disaster emergency.

“This order provides critical protections for the workers needed to run and operate these life-sustaining establishments,” Governor Wolf said. “Businesses across the state have already begun to implement many of these protocols on their own, and we applaud their efforts to protect employees and customers.”

A bill that would allow some businesses to reopen in Pennsylvania is headed to Governor Wolf after passage in both the state house and senate. Businesses that operate safely under guidance issued by the federal government would be permitted to reopen if they comply with mitigation strategies.

The governor also formed a task force to examine why minorities appear to be hit harder by the virus.

Governor Tom Wolf announced the Department of Revenue is providing relief to Pennsylvanians and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The department is offering taxpayers increased flexibility, additional time to meet their tax obligations, and a pause on several of its standard enforcement actions.

Governor Tom Wolf issued reprieves this week for the first group of Department of Corrections inmates who met criteria for the Temporary Program to Reprieve Sentences of Incarceration, which the governor established through order on April 10. All inmates will undergo COVID-19 screening prior to release. Some individuals may be released to community corrections centers, while others may be released to home confinement. All will be confined to their location and will be supervised by parole agents. If at any time the subject violates the supervision requirements, the reprieve is revoked and the individual will be back in jail.

Rite Aid will open a COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of its store at 115 Leader Heights Road, York Township today. Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at riteaid.com Patients do not need a referral.