PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday

A jump in deaths due to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is being blamed on a delay in reporting from last weekend. The state Department of Health added 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 584. Overall, the commonwealth added 1,146-positive cases of the illness on Tuesday for a current statewide total of 25,345.

York County has 371-positive cases of COVID-19 but Lancaster County leads the region with 865. That led officials there to urge residents to do what they can to reduce the spread of the virus.

Residents can get important text alerts concerning health, weather and COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Sign up online at:

ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/

Look for signup-for-alerts.