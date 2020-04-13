PA COVID-19 Update Monday

COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania. The latest update from the state Department of Health there are 1,178 additional positive cases of illness, bringing the statewide total to 22,833. They also reported 13 new deaths putting the statewide total to 507.

Lancaster County leads our region with 772-cases and 24-deaths.

York County has 307-cases with 3-total deaths.

The Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency will distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to area emergency responders starting at 9 AM Monday at the Training Center on Champ Boulevard.

The state Department of Aging has launched an online COVID-19 resource guide to help older adults easily find useful information related to their health, safety and well-being. Learn more at: aging.pa.gov

Governor Tom Wolf has announced the Hospital Emergency Loan Program, or HELP. The new $450 million loan program will provide short-term financial relief to Pennsylvania’s hospitals to ensure that they have sufficient personnel, and equipment as they deliver services to sick residents.