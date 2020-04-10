PA COVID-19 Update Friday

All schools in Pennsylvania will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. Governor Tom Wolf made the announcement Thursday. Wolf says the state Department of Education has secured resources intended to help all schools that want to use them to offer online platforms and technology support, as well as those that may rely on traditional methods, such as paper lessons, to continue educating students. Those resources will be provided to schools and students at no additional cost.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, Inc. has canceled all winter sports championships and spring sports for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 1,989-positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, bringing the statewide total to 18,228. They also reported 29-new deaths which puts the current death toll at 338. Eleven-percent of the total count are hospitalized.

Bagged lunches will be distributed at the Wrightsville American Legion along the 100-block of South 2nd Street Saturday April-11 from 11a to 1p. A special guest the Easter Bunny will help out. Anyone who knows of older residents in need of help, meals or rides can call 717-252-3412 and leave a message. They also have a web site: wvlegion469.com

Starting Monday April-13, Rabbittransit will require all passengers on their vehicles to cover their nose and mouth. They will also reduce their Hanover and York route schedules. Get details at their web site.

The Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency will distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to area emergency responders starting at 9 AM Monday at the Training Center on Champ Boulevard.