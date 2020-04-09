PA COVID-19 Update Thursday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported yesterday that there are 1,680 additional positive cases of COVID-19 IN the commonwealth. That brings the statewide total to 16,239. Those were spread among all 67-counties. State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says there has been a small flattening of the curve of growth of new cases.

The number of deaths in the state jumped by 70 to 310. Most of those, along with most of the patients hospitalized, are aged 65 or older.

Positive cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster jumped to 561 with 16-total deaths. York has 233-cases with 2-deaths.

The numbers do show a slowing in the exponential growth in new cases that had been happening over the last 2-weeks, but Governor Wolf warned that this is not the time to relax his Stay-At-Home order or social distancing.

Governor Wolf has signed an order to provide targeted distribution of personal protection equipment to hospitals. Among other things, the idea is to prevent sick Pennsylvanians from having to choose which hospital to go to for fear that some have less access to equipment than others.

Early last week, Five employees at a Pepperidge Farm Bakery in Denver in Lancaster County tested positive for COVID-19. The workers have been in quarantine, with pay. The virus is not a food safety concern, and consumers have no risk of contracting the coronavirus that way.

State officials say residents can go outdoors to engage in physical activity, such as walking, hiking, or running if you maintain social distancing and wear a mask.