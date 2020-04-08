PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday

All 67-counties in Pennsylvania have now detected COVID-19. The number of deaths due to the virus has jumped by 78 to a total of 240. State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says there are 1,579-additional positive cases of the disease which puts the statewide total to 14,559.

Most of the deaths are spread among 4-counties, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery with Philadelphia leading the state. In our region, Lancaster County has 490-cases with 14-deaths. York has 218-cases with 2-deaths.

The York County commissioners will temporarily furlough 277-county employees starting April-11, due to the pandemic.

Dr. Levine recommends residents can feel more productive while practicing social distancing by volunteering. Get more details by going online to: serv.pa.gov

Governor Wolf has ordered commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff until further notice to honor the victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Wolf’s advisory commissions are calling for the public to remain vigilant against hate after the State Police reported an increasing number of incidents targeting members of the Asian American community due to misinformation regarding the pandemic.

Since trout fishing is usually practiced with social distancing, state officials allowed the season to begin on Tuesday.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies.

Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts