PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 1,470 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 12,980 in 65 counties. There were 12 new deaths putting that total now to 162. State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says the commonwealth still has resources to respond to the coronavirus.

Dr. Levine also recommended that during this holiday week for Jewish and Christian religious holidays families maintain social distancing and celebrate virtually.

Governor Wolf urged Pennsylvania manufacturers that currently are producing or can pivot to producing COVID-19-related supplies to submit their information to the newly developed Pennsylvania Manufacturing Call to Action Portal.

The Discount Period deadline for York City Real Estate Tax bills has been extended by the City of York until May 15. All other deadlines and regulations continue to apply at this time.

Pennsylvania residents can get important alerts concerning health, weather and COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Sign up online at:

ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/

Look for signup-for-alerts.