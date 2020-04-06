PA COVID-19 Update Monday

Lancaster County leads the region with 371-cases of COVID-19 and 8-deaths. Lancasteronline.com is reporting 5-additional deaths there with a total of 13-and that would surpass the death toll from the last two flu seasons. York County has 171-cases with 1-death. Overall, Pennsylvania’s now has over 11,500-cases spread across 65-counties. The statewide death toll is 150. The numbers underline Governor Wolf’s order on Friday for residents to begin wearing masks in public to hamper the spread of the coronavirus.

State Health Secretary Dr. Racehl Levine says residents with underlying conditions are particularly susceptible to serious complications from the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested Sunday morning in Columbia Borough for violating Governor Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order. Police were called to the 1100-block of Grinnell Avenue for suspicious activity and later charged Natasha Long and Bernardo Teran after they were blocking the sidewalk while drinking alcoholic beverages.

Pennsylvania residents can get important alerts concerning health, weather and COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Sign up online at:

ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/

Look for signup-for-alerts.