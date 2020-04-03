PA COVID-19 Update

There are 1,211 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 7,016 in 62-counties. The department also reported 16 new deaths among positive cases, bringing that total to 90. Pa. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says the numbers will continue to rise.

Lancaster has 203-cases with 4-deaths, while York has 102-cases and 1-death.

Doctors and researchers at UPMC in Pittsburgh said Thursday they have created a vaccine to protect against the virus and they are seeking federal permission to begin testing it for safety.

State Agriculture officials say that there is no evidence that human or animal food or food packaging is associated with transmission of COVID-19.

Residents are reminded that being outdoors is good health care and self care, but recommendations for social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus still apply. They say walking, hiking, or running outdoors is allowed if social distancing is maintained.

A reminder that the deadline for residents to file personal income tax returns and payments has been extended from April-15th to July-15th. Meanwhile, the due date for corporations with tax returns due in May has been extended to August-14th.

