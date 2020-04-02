PA COVID-19 Update Thursday

Governor Tom Wolf Wednesday extended his ‘Stay At Home’ order to all 67-counties in Pennsylvania through the end of the month.

That happened after health officials announced that Pennsylvania added 962-positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total to 5,805 in 60-counties. There were also 11-new deaths bring that total to 74.

Meanwhile, Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin says the exemption application process for businesses created in response to the order will close on Friday, April 3 at 5:00 PM.

York County Libraries are expanding delivery of online library services while their physical locations remain closed. Learn more online at: yorklibraries.org

The state Liquor Control Board has resumed limited sales by accepting a controlled number of orders per day on their web site with plans to eventually increase order capacity. The web site is: FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.