PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday

There are 756-additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, bringing the current statewide total to 4,843 in 60-counties. The illness has claimed 63-lives in the commonwealth.

Meanwhile, 7-counties were added to Governor Wolf’s ‘Stay At Home’ order including Franklin and Lebanon. State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says residents in those areas should limit their travels to Tasks essential to maintain health and safety.

THE American Legion in Wrightsville ALONG THE 100-BLOCK OF South 2nd Street will hand out FREE bag lunches to kids or anyone in need daily from 11am – 1pm. Get more details by calling 717-252-3412 or log onto their web site: wvlegion469.com. That’s where you can also make a donation.

PennDOT has announced that 61 emergency and critical highway and bridge projects will be active statewide this week. While the normal highway and bridge construction program has paused.