Half-Price Golf Cards: On Sale Now

Spring is here and so are the Sweet Deals Half-Price Golf Cards.

We have three great cards to choose from this year. Each features several great courses and is good for a round of 18-holes with a golf cart at each of the courses listed on the card. Plus, there are no restrictions so you can golf anytime, including the weekends… all for half-price.  Golf cards make a great gift for any golf lover.

There’s a limited quantity of each card available, so get yours while they last.
Check out what’s included:

Evergreen Golf Course

Galen Hall Golf Club

Tanglewood Manor Golf Course

Tree Top Golf Course

Play 18 holes at each course for just $81!


Bridgewater Golf Club

Grandview Golf Club

Honey Run Golf Club

Pleasant Valley Golf Course

Play 18 holes at each course for just $82.25!

Bridges Golf Club

Cedar Ridge Golf Course

Flatbush Golf Course

The Links at Gettysburg

Mountain View Golf Club

Play 18 holes at each course for just $125.25!

  • + Restrictions
    • Valid for (1) 18-hole round of golf with cart at each participating course. Valid for two rounds on 9-hole course at Bridgewater and can be used in one or two visits.
    • Tee times required in advance
    • Not valid for league or tournament play
    • Not valid with other discounts/promotions
    • No cash or credit back on unused amount
    • Golf Card(s) will expire 12-31-2020
  • + Purchase Agreement
    • Your Golf Card(s) will be mailed within 7-10 business days after purchase
    • All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card(s) or missed events
    • Golf Card(s) not redeemable for cash
    • Sweet Deals & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments

