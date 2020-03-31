PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday

There were 693 additional cases of the coronavirus in PA. according to the latest update from state health officials. That’s the highest single-day jump since the outbreak began. There have also been 48 deaths. That led Governor Wolf added 4-counties to his Stay-At-Home order in effect now until April 30th. Those four include locally Cumberland and Dauphin. Wolf also extended the closing of all PA schools and non-life-sustaining businesses indefinitely. While President Trump has approved Wolf’s request for A major disaster declaration.

York’s Community Progress Council is going live on Facebook Tuesday at 1 p.m. to answer questions about housing and finances amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, The Pennsylvania Department of Education has received waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow schools to provide free meals to all children during statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.