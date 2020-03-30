Support Give Local York 2020 on Friday, May 1st

NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA

is proud to be a media sponsor of Give Local York again in 2020!

In 2019, Give Local York made history by raising $3.2 MILLION for more than 300 nonprofits in our community. Mark your calendars for May 1, 2020 as we work together to make this the biggest day of giving in York County history! We may not be able to celebrate together, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have reason to celebrate!

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, local events surrounding Give Local York are cancelled for 2020 but the giving will still go on. Check GiveLocalYork.org for updates!

#YorkStrongerTogether, Now More Than Ever!

We will be introducing you to several of our great, York County non-profits throughout the month. Listen for interviews on the WBSA Morning News with Gary Sutton:

March 30 – Meagan Given, Director of Give Local York

March 31 – YMCA York

April 1 – The Well Life Family Center

April 2 – St. Rose Elementary

April 3 – Hard Bargains 1777

April 6 – York Story Slam

April 9 – York County 4-H Endowment

April 16 – AHEDD

April 20 – UPMC Pinnacle Foundation

April 22 – PA Polio Survivors Network

April 27 – Penn-Mar Human Services

April 28 – Hospice & Community Care

April 29 – Creative York

April 30 – SWAM: Scaling Walls a Note at a Time

Learn more and support local non-profits at GiveLocalYork.org.