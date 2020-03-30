PA COVID-19 Update Sunday

The COVID-19 outbreak in Pennsylvania has led Governor Wolf to request a major disaster declaration from President Trump to provide additional support for state, county and municipal governments and certain non-profits, as well as individuals who are struggling.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the commonwealth has hit 38 with a new one in Lancaster. State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says as of Sunday, 649-additional positive cases were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 3,394 in 58-counties. In our region, Lancaster has 67, York has 43, Lebanon has 19.

Meanwhile, state officials say an inmate at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County with underlying health conditions has tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate is in the prison’s infirmary and is isolated from other inmates.

York County Food Bank walk-up food distribution at their 254-West Princess Street location will be held Tuesdays from 3-to-5 pm. While a food distribution at their East York Emergency Food Hub at 1094-Haines Road is set for Tuesdays from 3-to-9 pm. Get more information at their Facebook page of their web site: yorkfoodbank.org or by calling 717-846-6435.