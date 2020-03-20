PA COVID-19 Update Friday

All non-life sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania have been ordered closed by Governor Tom Wolf as the number of cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth rises. Johns Hopkins University puts the current total number of coronavirus cases in the Keystone State is 206.

York and Lancaster Counties have 2-current positive cases each while Adams and Lebanon have one each but Cumberland County leads the region with 11.

One of the cases in Lancaster County is a healthcare provider at Lancaster General Hospital. Penn Medicine officials say the patient is in self-isolation at home.

Lancaster Health Center will keep their doors open to everyone in the community who needs help getting and staying healthy, particularly for those who do not have a primary care provider. Get more details at their web site: lancasterhealthcenter.org

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams has established a new Law Enforcement Task Force to help deal with the outbreak there. The group will have countywide police authority and jurisdiction.

The Pa. Turnpike Commission will reopen service plazas Friday.

Get the latest updates from the state Department of Health through their web site, health.pa.gov, or their Facebook page or Twitter account.

There’s also a web site for York County residents: PreparedYork.com