PA COVID-19 Update – Thursday

Pennsylvania has its first COVID-19 death. State health officials say the adult was being treated at a hospital in Northampton County. They offered no other details. Governor Tom Wolf says more deaths are expected as the virus spreads. He says that’s why health officials want residents to practice social distancing to mitigate the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Lancaster and York Counties have registered their first patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Lancaster General Hospital is treating the patient, while in York, two patients who are linked are recovering at home. During Wednesday’s update, state health officials reported 37-newly confirmed cases in the commonwealth. The list of affected counties didn’t include Lancaster perhaps because it missed the cut off for the update or that the person resides in another county.

Among other changes announced on Wednesday, the County of York has closed its offices to the public and they won’t reopen until Monday, April 6.

Stay updated through the state Department of Health web site, health.pa.gov, or their Facebook page or Twitter account.

Cases By County

Allegheny 11 ​

Beaver 2 ​

​Berks ​1 ​

Bucks 9 ​

Chester 9 ​

Cumberland 10 ​

Delaware 14 ​

​Lackawanna ​1 ​

Lehigh 1 ​

Luzerne 1 ​

Monroe 7 ​

Montgomery 42 ​

Northampton 1

Philadelphia 17 ​

Pike 2 ​

Washington 2 ​

Wayne 1

York 2