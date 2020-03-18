PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 20-additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, bringing the statewide total to 96. All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The additional cases are as follows: two in Allegheny County; one in Beaver County; three in Bucks; two in Chester; five in Cumberland County; two in Delaware County; two in Montgomery County; two in Philadelphia County; and one in Washington County.

The largest increase in cases was five in Cumberland County. They are tied with Philadelphia county with 10-total cases. Montgomery County leads the commonwealth with 32. Delaware County has 9, with Bucks and Monroe Counties tied with 8-total cases.

Meanwhile, York County and City as well as Lancaster County and City have all declared a state of emergency due to the health threat. Public safety operations and other essential services like water and trash collection will continue.

There’s been more information on what is an essential business. State officials say a safe and accessible food supply includes farms and ag supply related firms along with transportation systems from farm to retail, food and meat processors and manufacturers, grocery stores and farmers markets.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine recommends that residents can help by donating blood safely, donating to food banks and to call on senior neighbors.

The state Liquor Control Board has closed all wine and spirit stores until further notice. Officials say they will re-evaluate the situation later this month.

Get the latest updates from the state Department of Health through their web site, health.pa.gov, or their Facebook page or Twitter account.

There’s also a web site for York County residents: PreparedYork.com