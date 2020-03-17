PA COVID-19 Update

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 13 additional positive cases of COVID-19 — two in Allegheny County; one in Bucks County; six in Montgomery County; two in Monroe County; and two in Philadelphia County. All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. This brings the statewide total to 76 cases. Confirmed cases also include those from commercial and hospital laboratories.

Pennsylvania coronavirus cases that have tested positive: 76

Allegheny County: 5 patients

Bucks County: 5 patients

Chester County: 2 patients

Cumberland County: 5 patients

Delaware County: 7 patients

Lehigh County: 1 patient

Luzerne County: 1 patient

Monroe County: 8 patients

Montgomery County: 30 patients

Northhampton County: 1 patient

Philadelphia County: 8 patients

Pike County: 1 patient

Washington County: 1 patient

Wayne County: 1 patient

The Wolf Administration strongly urged non-essential businesses across the state to close for at least 14-days to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The governor’s request protects employees, customers, and suppliers and limits the spread of the virus through personal contact and surfaces.

Non-essential businesses include public-facing industries such as entertainment, hospitality, and recreation facilities, including but not limited to community and recreation centers; gyms, including yoga, barre and spin facilities; hair salons and barber shops, nail salons and spas; casinos; concert venues; theaters; sporting event venues and golf courses; retail facilities, including shopping malls except for pharmacy or other health care facilities within retail operations.

The Governor has ordered that all restaurants and bars close their dine-in facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Businesses that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service may continue to do so, but eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars is temporarily prohibited. These businesses offering carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage should employ social distancing best practices and be aware of the Trump Administration’s guidance to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

Essential services and sectors include but are not limited to food processing, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, feed mills, construction, trash collection, grocery and household goods (including convenience stores), home repair/hardware and auto repair, pharmacy and other medical facilities, biomedical and healthcare, post offices and shipping outlets, insurance, banks, gas stations, laundromats, veterinary clinics and pet stores, warehousing, storage, and distribution, public transportation, and hotel and commercial lodging.

Although these businesses may remain open, the Wolf Administration continues to encourage them to employ social distancing practices, and encourages Pennsylvanians to be thoughtful in their visits.

Other businesses, including but not limited to legal services, business and management consulting, professional services and insurance services are encouraged to have employees work remotely or telecommute. If that is not possible, they should employ social distancing best practices and be aware of the Trump Administration’s guidance to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

DCED offers working capital loans that could be of assistance to businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Stay updated through the state Department of Health web site, health.pa.gov, or their Facebook page or Twitter account.

There’s also a web site for York County residents: PreparedYork.com