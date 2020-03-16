PA Update: Coronavirus COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19:

one in Allegheny County;

one in Bucks County;

two in Cumberland County;

one in Delaware County;

one in Lehigh County;

one in Luzerne County;

three in Monroe County;

four in Montgomery County;

and two in Philadelphia County.

All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. This brings the statewide total to 63 cases.

Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities starting Monday, March 16 in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties for 14 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service may continue to do so, but eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars is temporarily prohibited.

“Social distancing is essential as more Pennsylvanians are testing positive for COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “By taking these steps now, we can protect public health and slow the spread of this virus.”

Stay updated through the state Department of Health web site, health.pa.gov, or their Facebook page or Twitter account.