York City Homicide Details Released, Warrant Issued

A suspect has been identified in a York City shooting death from last month. Police say they found 27-year old Willie Hicks dead at the Panache Plus barbershop along the 400-block of West Market Street back on February-26th. The York Daily Record reports that officers say Hicks was the driver in a three-person crew who allegedly robbed several people in the barbershop shortly before the fatal shooting. Police have issued a warrant for one of the men in that trio, 28-year old Wajh Jamison of York City. Jamison is wanted on two firearm violations. Officers have not identified the third suspect, or who shot Hicks. Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (717) 849-2204.