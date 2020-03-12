Suspected COVID-19 Cases In PA Grow As Colleges Suspend In-Person Classes

Several colleges in Pennsylvania are suspending face-to-face classes on campus due to the coronavirus. Penn State University, Millersville University and F-&-M are three of the many institutions that will hold classes remotely into early April as the number of presumptive case of COVID-19 in the commonwealth has grown to 16.

State health officials say their current count finds 9-patients in Montgomery County, two each in Bucks and Monroe Counties and one each in Delaware, Philadelphia and Wayne Counties.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says the virus can spread through person-to-person contact, from touching surfaces or from simply being in the environment. Levine says mitigation plans can help slow the spread of the virus by doing things like limiting large public gatherings and social distancing, meaning staying away from close contact in public spaces.

Governor Wolf is restricting some travel and meeting sizes for state employees in order to limit the potential spread of the disease.

To date, there are more than 121,000-cases worldwide, including more than 4,300-deaths. In the U-S, there are 1300-cases and 38-deaths so far.

Stay updated through the state Department of Health web site, health.pa.gov, or their Facebook page or Twitter account.