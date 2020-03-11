PA Counts Four New Presumptive Cases Of COVID-19

To date, there are nearly 116,000-cases OF COVID-19 coronavirus worldwide, including more than 4,000-deaths. Here in the U-S, there are over 1000-cases and 28-deaths so far. In Pennsylvania, the statewide total is now 14. Officials say one new case has been discovered in Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties and two new ones in Bucks County. Residents can slow the spread of the disease by washing hands for at least 20-seconds and covering coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands. Stay updated through this web site, health.pa.gov, or the state Department of Health Facebook page and Twitter account.