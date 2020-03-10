Update: PA Totals 10-Presumptive Cases Of Coronavirus

All major health insurers providing comprehensive medical coverage in Pennsylvania will cover medically appropriate COVID-19 diagnostic testing and associated treatment for consumers and have committed to waive any cost-sharing for the testing. That from Governor Tom Wolf Monday as the state’s total number of presumptive cases of the coronavirus rose to 10. There’s one case each in Monroe, Delaware and Wayne Counties and seven in Montgomery County. The case in Monroe and two in Montgomery are receiving supportive care in hospitals, while the others have mild symptoms and are being isolated at home. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Officials say if you are sick, you should stay home until you are feeling better. There are nearly 700-cases and 26-deaths so far in the United States. Meanwhile worldwide, there are more than 111,000 cases, including nearly 4000-deaths. Get updates at the state health department’s Facebook and Twitter accounts as well as at their web site: health.pa.gov